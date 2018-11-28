Denmark's top bank faces charges over money laundering

Denmark's top prosecution authority says it has filed preliminary charges against the country's biggest bank for "violation of the laws on money laundering."

Morten Niels Jakobsen, the prosecutor for international economic crimes, says that despite the initial charges against Danske Bank, his office is "still at an early stage" of its investigation.

In Denmark, preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges.

Danske Bank admitted in September that some 200 billion euros ($226 billion) had flown through accounts at its Estonian branch from 2007 to 2015, following reports of transfers from family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Its interim chief executive, Jesper Nielsen, said Wednesday: "It is in our interest that the case is fully investigated," adding the bank will cooperate.