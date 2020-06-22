Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta to resume flights between US and China

Delta would be first US airline to restart operations between the United States and China

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai on June 25, making it the first U.S. airline to restart operations between the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The flights will operate twice a week in June and once a week starting July from Seattle and Detroit, Delta said.

Last week, the U.S. Transportation Department said the United States and China would each allow four weekly flights between the two countries, easing the standoff on travel restrictions in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.29.31-0.20-0.69%

However, the United States on Friday rejected a request by Chinese airlines for additional weekly flights between the two countries, but said the decision was not meant to escalate tensions over travel restrictions.

THESE 9 HAND SANITIZERS FOR SALES COULD BE POISONOUS -- DO NOT BUY, FDA WARNS

United Airlines had also said it was looking to re-launch flights to China in the coming weeks.

An agent works the counter at the Delta Air Lines terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport, May 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Delta, which added 100 domestic flights in June as state-wide lockdowns were lifted, has said it expects to end the year with $10 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Shares of the company were down 1.3% at $29.11 in morning trade.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS