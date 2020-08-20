Delta bans Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden after mask-less selfie

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it has banned retired U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, the man credited with killing Osama Bin Laden, for allegedly failing to wear a mask during a recent flight.

O’Neill, 44, tweeted that he had been banned from the airline “for posting a picture.” Earlier this week, O’Neill posted a now-deleted mask-less selfie while sitting on a Delta plane, with the caption, "I'm not a [expletive]."

“Part of every customer’s commitment prior to traveling on Delta is the requirement to acknowledge our updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask,” a Delta spokesman told FOX Business. “Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future.”

O’Neill said the picture was a joke and that he had his mask in his lap when it was taken. He criticized Delta in response to the ban, writing, “Thank God it wasn’t @Delta flying us in when we killed Bin Laden."

The ex-Navy SEAL participated in the famous raid on Bin Laden’s compound in 2011 and is credited with firing the shots that killed the terrorist leader. O’Neill left the Navy in 2012.

Delta and other U.S. airlines have enacted strict mask policies in recent months to protect passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. Delta passengers are required to wear masks or cloth face coverings “throughout their travel,” according to the airline’s website.

“Any false claims of a disability or health condition to obtain an exemption from wearing a mask or face covering may result in the suspension of travel privileges on any Delta flight for the duration of the mask/face covering requirement,” Delta’s website says.

