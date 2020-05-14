Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines to retire Boeing 777 fleet as coronavirus crushes demand

Decision to retire the Boeing jets comes after announcing the retirement of MD-90 aircraft

By FOXBusiness
Divine Capital Markets CEO Danielle Hughes says the airline industry will have to reconsider its business model after coronavirus and Clearstead Advisors senior managing director Jim Awad discusses how the market is reacting to Dr. Anthony Fauci's remarks during Tuesday's Senate hearing. video

How many airlines will survive coronavirus?

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it will retire its fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft and remove them from service by the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The air carrier’s decision to retire the 18 Boeing jets comes shortly after it announced that it would retire its fleet of aging single-aisle MD-90 aircraft.

“These decisions are intended to better align our network with lower passenger demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, streamline and modernize our fleet, and generate cost savings,” Delta said in a regulatory filing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.