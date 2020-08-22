Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on international routes

Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday said it plans to resume 50 flights on the international route this winter and in 2021 that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they're longing for," said Joe Esposito, senior vice president for network planning.

Delta said its resumed service would include daily flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai.

In June, Delta said it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai, making it the first U.S. airline to restart operations between the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the pandemic.

The U.S. airline said earlier this week that it would continue blocking middle seats through at least Jan. 6, covering the key holiday season, but would raise the cap on the number of passengers on its flights in October.

