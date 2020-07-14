Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines takes $7B loss as coronavirus grounds flights

The airline warned business won't return to normal for over 2 years

Delta Air Lines Inc. booked $3.2 billion in costs due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 during the three months through June and said business will take years to mount a sustainable recovery.

The Atlanta-based air carrier lost $3.86 billion before taxes and other items, or $4.43 per share, as total revenue plunged 88 percent from a year ago to $1.47 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating an adjusted loss of $4.07 a share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The results illustrate the “truly staggering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery.”

Delta reduced its late March cash burn by 70 percent to $27 million in June. The air carrier finished the second quarter with $15.7 billion of liquidity.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.