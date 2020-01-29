Expand / Collapse search
Defense contractor General Dynamics profit surges 12%

Sales of $10.77 billion topped Wall Street expectations

Profit at General Dynamics Corp. increased 12% in the fourth quarter, as the defense contractor and jet maker saw gains in its combat-system business and marine-systems unit.

The company on Wednesday reported net income of $1.02 billion, or $3.51 a share, up from $909 million, or $3.07 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales rose about 4% from a year earlier to $10.77 billion. Analysts expected $10.65 billion in sales.

General Dynamics said sales from its combat systems segment, which develops vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for governments, rose 13% from a year earlier. The marine business, which creates products like nuclear-powered submarines, saw sales increase about 12%.

But sales in the company's information technology unit fell 15%, General Dynamics said.