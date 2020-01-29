Defense contractor General Dynamics profit surges 12%
Sales of $10.77 billion topped Wall Street expectations
Profit at General Dynamics Corp. increased 12% in the fourth quarter, as the defense contractor and jet maker saw gains in its combat-system business and marine-systems unit.
The company on Wednesday reported net income of $1.02 billion, or $3.51 a share, up from $909 million, or $3.07 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GD
|GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
|181.55
|-2.08
|-1.13%
|RTN
|RAYTHEON COMPANY
|224.62
|-3.00
|-1.32%
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
|434.78
|-2.39
|-0.55%
|BA
|BOEING COMPANY
|324.93
|+8.37
|+2.64%
|UTX
|UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|152.14
|-0.72
|-0.47%
Sales rose about 4% from a year earlier to $10.77 billion. Analysts expected $10.65 billion in sales.
General Dynamics said sales from its combat systems segment, which develops vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for governments, rose 13% from a year earlier. The marine business, which creates products like nuclear-powered submarines, saw sales increase about 12%.
But sales in the company's information technology unit fell 15%, General Dynamics said.