Deere: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $498.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.54.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $7.98 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.94 billion, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.81 billion.

Deere shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 9.5 percent. The stock has dropped slightly in the last 12 months.

