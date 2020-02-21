US farm industry stabilizing: Deere

Deere & Co. reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results and said the U.S. farming industry, which was ravaged by Washington’s trade war with Beijing, is showing signs of improvement. Shares rallied on the news.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DE DEERE & COMPANY 165.83 +0.90 +0.55%

The Moline, Illinois-based farming and equipment manufacturer reported first-quarter profit jumped 3.8 percent year over year to $517 million, or $1.63 a share. Revenue slumped 4.4 percent to $7.63 billion, beating the $6.41 billion that was expected.

“John Deere’s first-quarter performance reflected early signs of stabilization in the U.S. farm sector,” CEO John May said in a statement. “Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.