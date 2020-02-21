Expand / Collapse search
US farm industry stabilizing: Deere

'Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports'

All farmers need is an open market: American Farm Bureau president

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duval discusses the rise in bankruptcy of American farms and how coronavirus will affect the phase one trade agreement with China.

Deere & Co. reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results and said the U.S. farming industry, which was ravaged by Washington’s trade war with Beijing, is showing signs of improvement. Shares rallied on the news.

DEDEERE & COMPANY165.83+0.90+0.55%

The Moline, Illinois-based farming and equipment manufacturer reported first-quarter profit jumped 3.8 percent year over year to $517 million, or $1.63 a share. Revenue slumped 4.4 percent to $7.63 billion, beating the $6.41 billion that was expected.

“John Deere’s first-quarter performance reflected early signs of stabilization in the U.S. farm sector,” CEO John May said in a statement. “Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.