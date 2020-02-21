US farm industry stabilizing: Deere
'Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports'
Deere & Co. reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results and said the U.S. farming industry, which was ravaged by Washington’s trade war with Beijing, is showing signs of improvement. Shares rallied on the news.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DE
|DEERE & COMPANY
|165.83
|+0.90
|+0.55%
The Moline, Illinois-based farming and equipment manufacturer reported first-quarter profit jumped 3.8 percent year over year to $517 million, or $1.63 a share. Revenue slumped 4.4 percent to $7.63 billion, beating the $6.41 billion that was expected.
“John Deere’s first-quarter performance reflected early signs of stabilization in the U.S. farm sector,” CEO John May said in a statement. “Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
This story is developing. Check back for updates.