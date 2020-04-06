Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Bankruptcy court approves Dean Foods asset sale

Dean Foods Co. to sell $433 million in properties and interests to the Dairy Farmers of America

Associated Press
According to the Dairy Farmers of America, members' sales had declined by $1.1 billion dollars in 2018.

Milk sales fell $1.1 billion in 2018, says report from Dairy Farmers of America

According to the Dairy Farmers of America, members' sales had declined by $1.1 billion dollars in 2018.

A bankruptcy court has approved the asset sale of one of the U.S.'s biggest dairy companies, Dean Foods.

iStock

Dean Foods Co. got the go-ahead to sell $433 million worth of properties and interests to the Dairy Farmers of America. Dean filed for bankruptcy protection in November of last year. Another major milk producer, Borden Dairy Co., filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DFODQDEAN FOODS CO0.06-0.01-18.58%

The dairy industry has been struggling for decades as consumers increasingly shun milk for juice, soda and an array of non-dairy milk substitutes made from soy, almonds or oats. Since 1975, the amount of liquid milk consumed per capita in the U.S. has tumbled more than 40%.

In addition to the sale of several production facilities and distribution branches, Dallas-based Dean has also lined up buyers for several of its brands, including Uncle Matt's, Berkeley Farms and Meadow Gold Hawaii.

