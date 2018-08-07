Dean Foods: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Dean Foods Co. (DF) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $40.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The milk company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

Dean Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 32 cents to 52 cents per share.

Dean Foods shares have declined 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DF