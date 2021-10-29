Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Daniel Yergin: Oil prices could rise to $100 per barrel due to cold winter

Democrats grill oil execs over their climate change impact

close
IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin argues the Biden administration isn’t addressing rising gas prices. video

Cold winter could cause oil prices to surge to $100 per barrel: Daniel Yergin

IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin argues the Biden administration isn’t addressing rising gas prices.

IHS Markit vice chairman Daniel Yergin, while providing insight into Democrats grilling oil executives over their impact on climate change, warned that a cold winter this year could cause oil prices to reach $100 per barrel on "Varney & Co." Friday.

PROFITABLE EXXON, CHEVRON EMERGE AS GLOBAL ECONOMY REBOUNDS

DANIEL YERGIN: I think that could happen basically if we have a cold winter, but oil is being dragged up by what's happening, the global shortage of liquefied natural gas, the shortage of coal…

I think [Biden] ran saying, 'I'm not going to ban fracking.' I think he realizes that if we don't drill in this country, you know what's going to happen? We're going to go back to importing oil instead of being energy independent.

I don't want to predict $100, but certainly, people are out there saying that, and you could see that it happens as these markets continue to be tight. And what we basically are seeing is underinvestment in energy resources…

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin discusses how cold winter weather could impact oil prices and Halloween candy sales. video

Daniel Yergin on oil prices, Halloween candy surge

IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin discusses how cold winter weather could impact oil prices and Halloween candy sales.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS