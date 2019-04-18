Danaher's Q1 Looked Good, and a Big Acquisition Is on the Way

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) reported mixed results when it announced its fourth-quarter results in January. Revenue increased by 5.5% year over year, but earnings decreased by 13%.

Investors learned how Danaher performed in the first quarter on Thursday, with the company providing a quarterly update before the market opened. How did Danaher fare?

By the numbers

Danaher reported revenue in the first quarter of $4.88 billion. This reflected a 3.8% increase from the prior-year period revenue total of $4.7 billion. The consensus among Wall Street analysts projected Q1 revenue of $4.79 billion.

On a GAAP basis, Danaher's net earnings in the first quarter were $333.8 million, or $0.46 per share. The company's bottom line reflected a 41% decrease from the prior-year period GAAP net earnings of $566.6 million, or $0.80 per share.

The company announced adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share in the first quarter. This represented an 8% increase from the $0.99 per share reported in the same quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share.

Behind the numbers

While Danaher's total revenue was up only 3.8%, the full story was a little more complicated. Revenue from core operations increased 5.5% year over year. The company's acquisitions boosted revenue another 2.5%. However, there was a negative impact of 4% from foreign exchange.

The company's life sciences segment revenue was up 10% to $1.63 billion. Diagnostics segment revenue was up 1% to $1.54 billion. Environmental and applied solutions segment revenue increased 3% over the prior-year period to $1.1 billion. But the company's dental segment revenue fell 2% year over year to $659.7 million.

Why did Danaher's earnings fall so much? Blame Uncle Sam. The company paid $387.6 million in income taxes in the first quarter compared to $146.5 million in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead

Danaher projects that GAAP diluted net earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter will come in between $0.89 and $0.92. The company expects non-GAAP adjusted EPS between $1.13 and $1.16.

There was also some bad news with Danaher's guidance. The company lowered its full-year 2019 GAAP EPS outlook to a range of $3.34 to $3.42. Danaher's previous guidance called for full-year GAAP EPS between $3.85 and $3.95. The company also now looks for 2019 non-GAAP EPS to be between $4.72 and $4.80 compared to its previous guidance of $4.75 to $4.85. This lower guidance stemmed primarily from a pending acquisition.

President and CEO Thomas P. Joyce, Jr., said:

The GE Biopharma deal appears to be a good move for Danaher. Investors should have a lot to like with this pending acquisition.

