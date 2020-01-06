Dairy giant Borden hits bankruptcy as milk substitutes bleed industry

Borden is filing for bankruptcy protection, the second major US dairy to do so in as many months.

Continue Reading Below

GLOBAL NON-DAIRY MILK MARKET TO TOP $38B IN REVENUE BY 2024

American refrigerators are increasingly stocked with milk substitutes made from soy or almonds, hammering traditional milk and cheese producers like Borden, founded in 1857.

Dean Foods, the nation's largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Both dairies are based in Dallas.

GROCERY WARS: BEEF, DAIRY FIGHT FOR SHELF SPACE

Borden Dairy Co. — whose smiling mascot Elsie the cow first appeared on milk cartons in the 1930s — says it will continue operations during its financial restructuring.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE