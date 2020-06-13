Expand / Collapse search
CVS joins Walmart in keeping multicultural beauty products out of locked cabinets

Practice drew criticism online amid George Floyd-inspired protests

Reuters
Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp joined Walmart Inc in announcing it will stop keeping beauty and personal care products designed for people of color in locked display cases, after the practice drew criticism online.

In the wake of nationwide protests in the U.S. against police brutality and racial inequality following the killing of George Floyd last month, companies have issued statements in support of the black community and set up funds to fight systemic racism.

CVSCVS HEALTH CORPORATION64.15+0.99+1.57%
WMTWALMART INC.117.74-2.35-1.96%

WALMART ANNOUNCES BIG-MONEY RACIAL EQUITY INITIATIVES

The change in policy at both companies comes after a Walmart customer complained the practice of locking up items that cater to people of color was discriminatory.

“We have a firm-nondiscrimination policy that applies to all aspects of our business and our product protection measures have never been based on the race or ethnicity of our customers,” CVS said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Staff working in the pharmacy at the CVS Pharmacy in Parker, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The drugstore chain said it had expanded its selection of products in its textured hair and color cosmetics categories by 35% over the past year to add new brands that appeal to communities of color.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has also said it would stop keeping similar beauty and hair care products in locked cabinets, according to Associated Press here The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

