CVS Health quarterly revenue rises 12.5%

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported a 12.5 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong pharmacy sales and its recent acquisition of health insurer Aetna.

The drugstore chain operator and pharmacy benefits manager booked a net loss of $419 million, or 37 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net income of $3.29 billion, or $3.22 per share, a year earlier when it benefited from changes to U.S. tax laws.

Revenue rose to $54.42 billion in the quarter from $48.39 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)