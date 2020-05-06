Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

CVS

CVS Health profit spikes as coronavirus drives sales surge

Same-store sales jumped 9%

By FOXBusiness
close
UPS and CVS are teaming up to deliver seniors prescriptions via drone amid the coronavirus. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.video

UPS, CVS to use drones for prescription delivery

UPS and CVS are teaming up to deliver seniors prescriptions via drone amid the coronavirus. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

CVS Health Co.’s first-quarter profit spiked 41 percent from a year ago as same-store sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based integrated pharmacy health care provider earned $2.01 billion, or $1.53 a share, as revenue increased 8.3 percent to $66.8 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.91 per share, easily beating the $1.63 that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting.

ALEXION TO BUY PORTOLA PHARMA FOR $1.4B

Total sales at stores open at least a year rose 9 percent while pharmacy revenue jumped 9.3 percent and so-called front store sales -- which include over-the-counter medications and general merchandise such as candy and bath soap -- climbed 8 percent.

“We have a presence in communities across the country and interact with one in three Americans every year,” CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement. “We have a leading consumer brand with a diversified portfolio of essential health care businesses.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.