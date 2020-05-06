CVS Health profit spikes as coronavirus drives sales surge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CVS Health Co.’s first-quarter profit spiked 41 percent from a year ago as same-store sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based integrated pharmacy health care provider earned $2.01 billion, or $1.53 a share, as revenue increased 8.3 percent to $66.8 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.91 per share, easily beating the $1.63 that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting.

Total sales at stores open at least a year rose 9 percent while pharmacy revenue jumped 9.3 percent and so-called front store sales -- which include over-the-counter medications and general merchandise such as candy and bath soap -- climbed 8 percent.

“We have a presence in communities across the country and interact with one in three Americans every year,” CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement. “We have a leading consumer brand with a diversified portfolio of essential health care businesses.”

