Cuomo says Amazon HQ will cost New Yorkers 'nada'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a deal to bring Amazon's second headquarters to Queens will cost taxpayers "nothing" — even though they're on the hook for $325 million in direct grants to the company.

Under the deal announced last week, the state will also give Seattle-based Amazon $1.2 billion in tax breaks over 10 years.

The Democratic governor argues the state will come out far ahead when billions of dollars in new tax revenues from the company is factored in.

Critics of the deal say the state is giving away too much to lure one of the world's biggest companies.

Cuomo defended the deal Monday, saying on New York City public radio the state beat out dozens of other contenders who were offering bigger subsidies.