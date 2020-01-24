Cuomo's New York fracking plan would be 'devastating': Rep. Tom Reed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make the fracking ban permanent in New York. However, one lawmaker from the state warns that doing so would be "devastating."

Continue Reading Below

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Friday that making the ban on fracking permanent would not only hurt taxpayers' pockets but other states would follow suit and that would trickle down to U.S. oil markets.

"We would be seeing double the prices at the pump," he said. "That's real Americans getting hurt by an extreme policy of [the] fracking ban permanently."

Reed noted that New York has forbid the technique for about a decade but it's not living up to its expectations.

HALLIBURTON TAKES $2.2B CHARGE AS SHALE BOOM SLOWS

"According to the folks that are opposed to this -- Oklahoma, Northern Pennsylvania would be hazardous waste sites," he said, and he pointed out that they are "thriving."

Reed said, "not using science as a basis for the ban just shows you exactly what this is all about -- an extreme liberal agenda being carried out in Albany." He suggested that the governor may be "listening to that voice rather than fight for New Yorkers' property rights that are represented by this."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

New York has not voted for a Republican governor since George Pataki, whose term ended in 2006. Reed believes "we need a check" on Albany because "one-party rule by extremists is destroying" the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS