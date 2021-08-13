Cryptocurrency investor warns government oversight could create ‘bad regulation’

Chamber of Digital Commerce Chairman and cryptocurrency investor Matthew Roszak reacted to Lionel Messi receiving crypto payments from his transfer contract on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday. Roszak said as more public figures like Messi enter the crypto market, it creates the potential for "bad" government regulation.

MATTHEW ROSZAK: In the U.S., there's very good clarity on Bitcoin that's taxed as property. But, you know, going back last week, we had this infrastructure bill that was getting bobbled around D.C. and, there's some potential for bad regulation out there.

But we have some amazing people within Congress working with the industry. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Warren Davidson. We have a blockchain caucus.

And look, we have to be careful. We need to get this right. Otherwise, a lot of this innovation will go offshore. And we have an amazing opportunity on the scale of the Internet 20-plus years ago to kind of play into this new DeFi world and its new Web3 world.

