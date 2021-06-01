Expand / Collapse search
Cryptocurrency expert says Bitcoin, Stablecoin payments will be accepted by more businesses

Cryptocurrency expert: Bitcoin, Stablecoin payments will be adopted by more businesses

More companies will accept cryptocurrency as payment, especially Bitcoin and Stablecoin, Voyager Digital CEO Steve Ehrlich told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. 

STEVE EHRLICH: I think there's going to be more, you know, more companies accepting crypto. I think one of the other things are Stablecoins there, and I think there will be more companies accepting Stablecoins as the first step then they will start accepting Bitcoin.

That's a growing population. Us at Voyager, we're already seeing that as… our business caters to small and mid-sized businesses as well as retail consumers. 

Those small mid-sized businesses want to accept USDC Stablecoin, they want to accept Bitcoin and they want to hold some of their Treasury in both of them because you can earn interest on those as well as use them in everyday payment.

