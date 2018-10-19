Crown Castle International Corp. Earnings: Steady as She Goes

Cell tower and long-range fiber network manager Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) reported earnings on Wednesday evening, covering the third quarter of fiscal 2018. In a rather uneventful reporting period, the company simply continued to run a steady ship while finishing up the integration of last year's network acquisitions.

Crown Castle's third-quarter results: The raw numbers

Continue Reading Below

Metric Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Site rental revenue $1.18 billion $893 million 33% Total revenue $1.38 billion $1.06 billion 30% Net income attributable to common shareholders $136 million $85 million 60% Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) $579 million $459 million 26% AFFO per share (diluted) $1.39 $1.16 20% GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $0.33 $0.21 57%

What happened with Crown Castle this quarter?

Management had expected to see site rental revenue of roughly $1.18 billion in the third quarter, driving AFFO to roughly $573 million and AFFO per share to $1.38. The actual results hewed close to these estimates, often with a small surprise on the positive side.

Crown Castle's year-over-year growth continues to rest on last fall's shopping spree, in which the company spent $7.1 billion to pick up a metro fiber network in the Northeast.

Beyond the buyout boost, the company reported $52 million in organic revenue growth in comparison with the year-ago quarter. These gains centered on new leases in existing sites, with a smaller contribution from customers renewing their contracts at more generous terms.

What management had to say

In a prepared statement, CFO Dan Schlanger explored how his company's business model supports a generous dividend policy: "We believe we are in a great position to continue to deliver on our growth targets and invest for the future, while returning capital to our shareholders through a high quality and growing dividend. Since 2014, and inclusive of the dividend increase we are announcing today, we have increased our dividend by a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 8%, and we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our 7% to 8% long-term annual dividend growth target going forward."

Advertisement

As part of that ambition, the company recently raised its quarterly dividend payouts by 7%. The next dividend payments of $1.05 per common share are payable on Dec. 31. The effective dividend yield now stands at an even 4%.

Looking ahead

Crown Castle's management now expects full-year site rental revenue of approximately $4.70 billion, inching up from a $4.69 billion target three months ago. The full-year AFFO projection held firm at $2.28 billion.

In order to reach these targets, Crown Castle is aiming for fourth-quarter site rental revenue near $1.19 billion and AFFO profits in the neighborhood of $596 million.

10 stocks we like better than Crown Castle InternationalWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Crown Castle International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Crown Castle International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.