Crashed Lion Air jet possibly found in Indonesian seas

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the Lion Air plane crash as accounts emerged Tuesday of problems on the jet's previous flight including rapid descents that terrified passengers. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakara)

A top Indonesian military official says the Lion Air jet that crashed Monday may have been found in the Java Sea.

Armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto says a search and rescue effort has identified the possible seabed location of the jet. Debris and some human remains were found previously but not the main fuselage and the black boxes.

The 2-month-old Boeing jet crashed Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Tjahjanto said a team would be sent to the identified location to confirm the findings.

Relatives numbed by grief have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the crash, which has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia's fast-growing aviation industry.