Proof of vaccination will 'slow' US economy: Scott Shellady

RFD-TV’s The Cow Guy Scott Shellady addressed "nervous" markets on "Varney & Co." Tuesday as panic sets in over COVID restrictions. He argued that the potential move to require vaccine passports will "slow the economy."



SCOTT SHELLADY: They're panicking right… They're not enforcing a vaccine passport. But every company is now saying and bar and restaurant, you have to have a vaccine to come in. Well, that's basically a vaccine passport. That's what the markets worry about, because that's going to slow growth. That's going to slow the economy.

NYC TO BE FIRST IN NATION TO REQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATION FOR INDOOR RESTAURANTS, GYMS, SHOWS

The government's been great about doing this right, they haven't mandated it [vaccine passports]. They've just left everybody else to do it. So they don't look like the one that's going to be the bad guy here.

COVID-19 VACCINE: MAJOR COMPANIES REQUIRING EMPLOYEES BE FULLY INNOCULATED

That's why the stock market doesn't like it, because we're basically going to have a lockdown. But it's on your face. It's not in your house that will slow the economy or at least not be the economy that you and I both thought we would have coming out of this.

