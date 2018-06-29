Court rulings, vacancy, summit plan have Trump on hot streak

article

President Donald Trump is enjoying a hot streak — even if some of his good news is not of his own making.

A series of fortunate events for the president has given him a reprieve from images of migrant children being separated from their families at the border. He has a Supreme Court vacancy offering the chance to shape the court for decades. There were two favorable Supreme Court rulings just this week. And he's got a summit with Russia on the horizon.

Trump on Friday held an event marking the six-month anniversary of his tax cuts.

Still, presidential historian Jon Meacham said Trump has a tendency "to create a distracting drama of his own making that tends to distract and detract from what we consider typical political momentum."