Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's beauty line: Report

The deal values West's cosmetics company at $1 billion

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Coty Inc has agreed to buy a 20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW for $200 mln, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

The deal values West's cosmetics company at $1 billion, slightly lower than the $1.2 billion valuation Coty put on West's half sister Kylie Jenner's business, the report said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this month, Coty disclosed that it was in talks with West over a potential collaboration for the beauty line.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
COTYCOTY INC.4.18-0.18-4.13%

The company has a majority stake in Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million.

KIM KARDASHIAN JOINS SPOTIFY WITH JOE ROGAN

West, who is known for chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," launched her own makeup line in 2017, two years after Jenner's successful foray into the beauty industry.

Coty did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after office hours.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)