Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Costco gets coronavirus profit boost

Coronavirus stockpiling pushed more shoppers to Costco

FOXBusiness
close
Americans are stocking up at Costco as coronavirus fears continue. FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos with more. video

Costco customers line up amid coronavirus concerns

Americans are stocking up at Costco as coronavirus fears continue. FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos with more.

Shoppers piled into Costco amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

"February sales benefited from an uptick in consumer demand in the fourth week of the reporting period. We attribute this to concerns over the Coronavirus and estimate the positive impact on total and comparable sales to be approximately three percent" the company said it its earnings release.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT COSTCO

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
COSTCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION315.76-4.98-1.55%

The warehouse retailer reported second-quarter profits of $2.10 per share or $931 million, while sales rose to $39.07 billion. Results exceeded expectations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A conference call is set for 5 PM ET.

COSTCO MULLS FOOD COURT BAN ON NON-MEMBERS

As for the impact of coronavirus on rival  BJ's, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Bob Eddy said,

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BJBJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC22.99+1.33+6.14%

"It's certainly -- probably the most fluid situation I've seen in my history here. We're monitoring it. We've got a team on top of it and we're spending all of our time trying to make sure that we do the right thing for our members and our team members as we go through it.

COSTCO’S SEA CUCUMBERS SIGN OF GLOBAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

We're not going to really talk about in any detail on the comp effect but we are seeing some businesses as some of our members are stocking up on cleaning supplies and can food" he noted on the company's earnings call on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS