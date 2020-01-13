Cory Booker suspends 2020 presidential campaign

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday he is suspending his 2020 presidential bid.

"Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win -- money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington," Booker said in a press release.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.