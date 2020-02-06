Coronavirus could fuel lower US gas prices

The outbreak of the deadly and uncontrollable coronavirus in China could lead to the further decline of U.S. gas prices.

If the situation continues to spiral, prices could slip another 5 to 15 cents, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney Wednesday. The national average for regular gas in the U.S. is $2.45.

DeHaan noted that 8,000 gas stations in the U.S. are selling gas for under $2 per gallon, including one in Irving, New York.

China on Wednesday witnessed the most lethal day so far as the death toll rose to 563 with more than 28,000 cases reported throughout the country.

DeHaan said it may impact the Chinese economy if it continues to spread.

“Obviously we are talking about millions of Chinese essentially not going to work, not flying,” he said, and he added, “that could become worse.”

Thirty airlines have suspended service to China and 25,000 flights were canceled this week alone, according to OAG, a travel data company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

