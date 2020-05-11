Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Coronavirus sends Under Armour's quarterly revenue tumbling 23%

Net revenue fell to $930.2 million from $1.20 billion

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

(Reuters) - Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc on Monday reported a 22.8% fall in quarterly revenue, as several retailers across the world remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of $589.7 million, or $1.3 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $22.5 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UAAUNDER ARMOUR INC9.98+0.37+3.85%

Net revenue fell to $930.2 million from $1.20 billion.

ANOTHER RETAILER FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE