Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Trump touts automakers for ventilator production: Let's 'see how good you are'

President Trump touted Ford, General Motors and Tesla

By FOXBusiness
close
Roivant Sciences founder and CEO Vivek Ramaswamy believes widespread testing is the most important aspect of fighting coronavirus in America and the private sector is key in developing those tests.video

Private sector's innovation needed in coronavirus battle: Biotech expert

Roivant Sciences founder and CEO Vivek Ramaswamy believes widespread testing is the most important aspect of fighting coronavirus in America and the private sector is key in developing those tests.

President Trump touted private companies Ford, General Motors and Tesla for agreeing to manufacture ventilators and "other medical products" as hospitals scramble to ensure they have supplies for the growing coronavirus crisis.

Continue Reading Below

"Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?" the president wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Trump also thanked delivery company FedEx for carrying out "rapid emergency deliveries."

Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Saturday that Health and Human Services had ordered "hundreds of millions of N-95 masks that will be made available to health care providers across the country."

The masks will be allocated through FEMA.

WHAT IS 'HERD IMMUNITY' FOR CORONAVIRUS, AND SHOULD THE US BE USING IT?

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week, but FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor told "Meet the Press" on Sunday they have not had to use it and companies have volunteered.

"Will we have to use it? Maybe. ... We are working to source from all different kinds of manufacturing. ... Will we ever have enough? I'm not sure," Gaynor said. "We'll triage as we go."

GM, Ventec Life Systems and StopTheSpread.org, a coordinated private-sector response to COVID-19, are collaborating so that Ventec can increase its production of respiratory care products as hospitals across the U.S. face a potential ventilator shortage.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.14+0.43+2.43%
TSLATESLA INC.427.53-0.11-0.03%
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY4.33-0.14-3.13%

"We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement on Friday. "We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS