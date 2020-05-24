Amazon, Costco, Walmart land top favorability ratings for food retailers during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Consumers amid the coronavirus crisis named retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Costco and Publix among the best in pandemic response.

According to Magid Food and Beverage Insights Tracker, polling 1,000 shoppers for May 2020, 30 percent more shoppers feel favorable about Amazon's efforts than not, leading all retailers. Costco followed with a differential of 25 percent, Walmart at 22 percent, and Publix and Kroger at 21 percent.

BEZOS CHEERS AMAZON'S NEW CORONAVIRUS-SAFE FAMILY HOMELESS SHELTER INSIDE SEATTLE HQ

Shoppers surveyed were asked how well they believe retailers adapted to spikes in demand and store traffic, as well as how they handled health concerns, according to Supermarket News.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Forty-four percent of shoppers agreed that retailers adapted to the pandemic "fairly well," while an average 41 percent responded positively overall. 28 percent polled said they've started shopping at new retailers with the top reason being product availability.

Eighteen percent of respondents said they switched retailers based on efforts to support small businesses, while 45 percent said they're shopping online now more than ever before.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS