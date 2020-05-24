Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Amazon, Costco, Walmart land top favorability ratings for food retailers during coronavirus

Amazon, Costco and Walmart were all given high marks by consumers

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Gerald Storch argues coronavirus will not beat Amazon, only strengthen it. video

Coronavirus will help Amazon strengthen its lead: Former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO

Former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Gerald Storch argues coronavirus will not beat Amazon, only strengthen it.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Consumers amid the coronavirus crisis named retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Costco and Publix among the best in pandemic response.

According to Magid Food and Beverage Insights Tracker, polling 1,000 shoppers for May 2020, 30 percent more shoppers feel favorable about Amazon's efforts than not, leading all retailers. Costco followed with a differential of 25 percent, Walmart at 22 percent, and Publix and Kroger at 21 percent.

BEZOS CHEERS AMAZON'S NEW CORONAVIRUS-SAFE FAMILY HOMELESS SHELTER INSIDE SEATTLE HQ

Shoppers surveyed were asked how well they believe retailers adapted to spikes in demand and store traffic, as well as how they handled health concerns, according to Supermarket News.

Customers wearing protective masks from the coronavirus and keeping social distancing space line up to enter a Costco Wholesale store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, on May 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Forty-four percent of shoppers agreed that retailers adapted to the pandemic "fairly well," while an average 41 percent responded positively overall. 28 percent polled said they've started shopping at new retailers with the top reason being product availability.

Eighteen percent of respondents said they switched retailers based on efforts to support small businesses, while 45 percent said they're shopping online now more than ever before.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS