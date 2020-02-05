Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus to cost Disney theme parks

The company expects a combined adverse impact to operating income of $175 million from the two parks in the second quarter

By FOXBusiness
Disney earnings report beats estimates, Disney+ subscriptions helped

FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis reports on the Disney earnings report, which exceeded expectations. Then, Capitalist Pig hedge fund’s Jonathan Hoenig, former investment banker Carol Roth, 1 Empire Group’s John Burnett and American University School of Public Affairs’ Capri Cafaro add their analysis.

Walt Disney Co. shut down its theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. The virus had killed more than 425 people and sickened thousands more worldwide as of Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The closure of Disney parks in China will "negatively impact second quarter and full-year results," chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said. The company expects a combined adverse impact to operating income of $175 million from the two parks in the second quarter, assuming they remain closed for two months.

DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY144.73+3.41+2.41%

The full financial impact is "highly dependent on the duration of the closures," McCarthy added. Ongoing protests in Hong Kong have hurt hotel occupancy and attendance.

The Walt Disney Company owns 43 percent of the Shanghai resort, with the majority 57 percent held by Shanghai Shendi Group, a joint venture of three companies owned by the Shanghai municipal government,according to Reuters.

It opened for business in June 2016. The decade-older Hong Kong park is 53 percent owned by the Hong Kong government, with Disne owning the remaining 47 percent.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.