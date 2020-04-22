Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus expected to rocket hand sanitizer sales for next seven years

Consumer hygiene during coronavirus is projected to grow the market 11.9%

By FOXBusiness
How to make your own hand sanitizer

With hand sanitizer sold out at stores across the nation, shoppers are not waiting for shelves to be restocked and are turning to the web to learn how to make homemade versions.

Hand sanitizer has become a personal essential because consumers are scrubbing more routinely by washing and disinfecting their hands to prevent the spread of against coronavirus.

Sales are expected to reach more than $3.043 million by the year 2027, which is up from $1.106 million in 2018 with a projected growth rate of 11.9 percent, according to the Global Hand Sanitizer market outlook.

The report takes into consideration that market growth is due to a greater consumer conscience to sanitize and uphold personal hygiene, as well as the convenience of hand sanitizing products.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad volunteer EMT Derek Schlickeisen gives hand sanitizer to volunteer EMT Abby Smurzynski after responding to a call from a woman with coronavirus symptoms, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Potomac, Md., a suburb of Washin

Alcohol-based sanitizers have been gaining popularity in health care settings against washing with soap and water, the report says.

During the next seven years, gel sanitizer is projected to grow most significantly over other products, as its penetrable formula reportedly kills the most germs. The U.S. is expected to drive most market shares due to the ability to spend on personal care products.

Even though companies like Unilever and Proctor & Gamble continue to be major market players, cross-industry efforts are catching fire with companies like Tito's Vodka and John Paul Mitchell Systems manufacturing their own sanitizing products amid coronavirus.