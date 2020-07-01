Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus surge prompts Apple to re-close more stores

The company has re-closed 77 of its 271 U.S. retail locations as COVID-19 cases surged in recent days.

New Apple Watch feature ensures you wash your hands for 20 seconds

Apple will re-close stores across several states this week amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases, the tech giant announced on Wednesday.

The re-closures will take place at store locations in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah, Apple said. The company has re-closed 77 of its 271 U.S. retail locations as COVID-19 cases surged in recent days.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Apple shares were flat in trading Wednesday.

The iPhone maker began reopening stores in May after a nationwide shutdown in mid-March. Reopened locations are operating on a modified basis based on local public health guidance, with a mixture of storefront, curbside and appointment-only service.

Apple has instituted a host of safety measures to protect customers and employees at reopened stores. Preventative steps include temperature checks prior to entry, mandatory face coverings and social distancing.

A full list of Apple’s re-closed store locations can be viewed below.

Closing as of Thursday:

Alabama

  • The Summit

California

  • Glendale Galleria
  • Northridge
  • Pasadena
  • The Grove
  • Third St. Promenade
  • Century City
  • Manhattan Village
  • Beverly Center
  • Sherman Oaks
  • Topanga
  • Los Cerritos
  • The Americana at Brand
  • Valencia Town Center
  • Victoria Gardens
  • The Oaks
  • Georgia
  • Cumberland Mall
  • Perimeter
  • Lenox Square
  • Avalon
  • Mall of Georgia

Idaho

  • Boise Towne Square

Louisiana 

  • Baton Rouge
  • Lakeside Shopping Center

Nevada

  • Fashion Show
  • The Forum Shops
  • Town Square
  • Summerlin

Oklahoma

  • Penn Square
  • Woodland Hills

Closed as of Wednesday

Florida

  • St. Johns Town Center
  • University Town Center

Mississippi

  • Renaissance at Colony Park

Texas

  • Barton Creek
  • Domain Northside
  • La Cantera
  • North Star
  • Knox Street
  • Northpark Center
  • Galleria Dallas
  • Ciello Vista Mall
  • Southlake Town Square
  • University Park Village

Utah

  • Station Park
  • City Creek Center
  • Fashion Place