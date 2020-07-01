Coronavirus surge prompts Apple to re-close more stores
The company has re-closed 77 of its 271 U.S. retail locations as COVID-19 cases surged in recent days.
Apple will re-close stores across several states this week amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases, the tech giant announced on Wednesday.
Continue Reading Below
The re-closures will take place at store locations in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah, Apple said. The company has re-closed 77 of its 271 U.S. retail locations as COVID-19 cases surged in recent days.
APPLE WWDC 2020: ALL THE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS
“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|364.11
|-0.69
|-0.19%
Apple shares were flat in trading Wednesday.
APPLE APP STORE SUPPORTED $519B IN ONLINE COMMERCE IN 2019
The iPhone maker began reopening stores in May after a nationwide shutdown in mid-March. Reopened locations are operating on a modified basis based on local public health guidance, with a mixture of storefront, curbside and appointment-only service.
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO
Apple has instituted a host of safety measures to protect customers and employees at reopened stores. Preventative steps include temperature checks prior to entry, mandatory face coverings and social distancing.
A full list of Apple’s re-closed store locations can be viewed below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Closing as of Thursday:
Alabama
- The Summit
California
- Glendale Galleria
- Northridge
- Pasadena
- The Grove
- Third St. Promenade
- Century City
- Manhattan Village
- Beverly Center
- Sherman Oaks
- Topanga
- Los Cerritos
- The Americana at Brand
- Valencia Town Center
- Victoria Gardens
- The Oaks
- Georgia
- Cumberland Mall
- Perimeter
- Lenox Square
- Avalon
- Mall of Georgia
Idaho
- Boise Towne Square
Louisiana
- Baton Rouge
- Lakeside Shopping Center
Nevada
- Fashion Show
- The Forum Shops
- Town Square
- Summerlin
Oklahoma
- Penn Square
- Woodland Hills
Closed as of Wednesday
Florida
- St. Johns Town Center
- University Town Center
Mississippi
- Renaissance at Colony Park
Texas
- Barton Creek
- Domain Northside
- La Cantera
- North Star
- Knox Street
- Northpark Center
- Galleria Dallas
- Ciello Vista Mall
- Southlake Town Square
- University Park Village
Utah
- Station Park
- City Creek Center
- Fashion Place