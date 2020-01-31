Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus shutting down some automakers

Tesla and Toyota will idle plants, other have installed travel restrictions

Coronavirus now a 'public health emergency'

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.

The outbreak of the coronavirus is impacting sutomakers with factories in China.

Tesla's newest Gigafactory based in Shanghai will be required to close its doors amid the outbreak of the deadly virus, according to The Drive.

Other automakers are also expected to follow suit.

Tesla made the announced during its earnings call on Wednesday evening, warning that it could "slightly" impact company profitability.

Toyota is also idling production at its facilities in China.

General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen have all put  travel restrictions in place for employees.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week.

The Coronavirus tally is at more than 9,600 total infections with a death toll topping 200.