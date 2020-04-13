Coronavirus sends US gas price lower

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The price at the pump continues to move lower as demand slumps due to the coronavirus.

The average regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon, according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu.

OPEC+ REACHES DEAL TO CUT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AFTER COMPROMISE WITH MEXICO

The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this article.