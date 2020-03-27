US will be reopened from coronavirus shutdown responsibly: Mike Pence

The Trump administration wants to open the country back up as quickly as possible, but will make sure it's safe first.

“We are going to do it responsibly,” Vice President Mike Pence told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “We’re going to do it based on data."

He added that some parts of the country could be opened up before others and that the data will be reviewed on a county-by-county basis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected 86,000 people in the US and killed 1,300, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. More than half of the nation's confirmed cases are from the New York metropolitan area.

"There's gonna be areas of the country where we just we have to support our governors and mitigation efforts have to stay very strong and in some cases even become stronger," the vice president said.

"But for much of the country, where the outbreak is very limited, the president is anxious to give guidance based on the data to our governors so that they can decide whether it be reopening businesses or reopening schools."

Pence said the best thing people can do to help slow the pandemic is to put into practice Trump's "15 Days to Slow the Spread" guidelines. Practices include listening to state and local authorities, staying home if you fell sick, using good hygiene and avoiding social gatherings.