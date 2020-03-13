Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus recession may already be here, market strategist says

BNY Mellon chief strategist believes economy will bounce back by third, fourth quarter

By Bill McCollFOXBusiness
close
TS Lombard chief U.S. economist Steven Blitz discusses the economic impact of coronavirus.video

Recession fears not overblown: Economist

TS Lombard chief U.S. economist Steven Blitz discusses the economic impact of coronavirus.

There’s a 50 percent chance the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak will drive the United States into a recession this year, according to BNY Mellon Chief Strategist Alicia Levine.

Continue Reading Below

“We’re probably headed towards one in the month of March, certainly by the second quarter,” Levin told FOX Business' Gerry Baker on WSJ at Large. “Some people think we’re here already.”

WHAT TRIGGERS AN ECONOMIC RECESSION?

The bigger concern, Levine explained, is how long it will last.

“The question is, do you have an entire year which is in recession?” she asked. “We think that’s actually less of a chance because we see a bounce back starting in the second, third, fourth quarter of this year.”

A trader has his head in his hand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, after the stock market suffered its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Levine compared the fast-moving impact of the coronavirus to another major event that shocked the financial markets almost 20 years ago: 9/11.

AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS, RECESSION INCREASINGLY LIKELY, ECONOMISTS WARN

“There was a sudden stop [during 9/11], right?" Levine recalled. "We call that a sudden stop, when, all of a sudden, all economic activity stops. And it depresses growth, it depresses demand, and then it recovers at some point.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Despite the depressing prognostication, Levin believes by the third or fourth quarter, America will start to see growth return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP