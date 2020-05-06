Coronavirus victim's family sues sausage plant where he worked

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The family of a man who died of coronavirus is suing the Texas sausage plant where he worked, alleging that he contracted the virus at work because the company "refused to take the pandemic seriously."

Hugo Dominguez died April 25, a few days after his last day at the Quality Sausage Company plant in Dallas. He was 36, according to WFAA.

"The reason I decided to go through all this is because I know that it’s a big injustice," Dominguez's partner, Blanca Parra, told FOX Business. "He was my partner of life. He was everything for me. He was the father of my sons."

A spokesperson for Quality Sausage Co. told FOX Business the company could not comment on pending litigation.

"The health and well-being of our employees is extremely important to us," the company said in a statement. "Quality Sausage Company has continually updated our procedures to reflect current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)."

The suit alleges Quality Sausage Co. failed to enforce CDC social distancing guidelines or provide protective equipment for employees. The plaintiffs seek monetary relief to be determined by a jury.

Latino advocacy group Accion America and its legal arm, Activista Legal, are supporting the suit.

"This company knew that their employees were infected and yet … they pressured them to come into work," Accion America President Carlos Quintanilla told FOX Business.

Coronavirus has infected 115 workers at 115 meat and poultry processing plants in 19 states, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. More than 4,900 workers contracted the virus, and 20 have died.

