Coronavirus not impacting 737 Max plans: Boeing CEO

Boeing says the coronavirus outbreak has been a challenge, but it hasn't detracted from the company's focus of getting the 737 Max back in the air.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, it remains on schedule.

“It [coronavirus] has overwhelmed the Max in terms of importance, but has not overwhelmed our effort on the Max…Everything so far looks good for the certification of the Max at the mid-point of the year”

The company already faced problems stemming from two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max jet, contributing, along with the coronavirus pandemic, to its stock losing more than 70 percent of its value this year.

Dennis Muilenburg ultimately lost his job as the company's chief executive in December as a result of the Max crisis.

About 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One man who worked at the company's Everett facility died after contracting the disease.