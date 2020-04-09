Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Banking

Morgan Stanley CEO recovers from coronavirus

James P. Gorman led daily operating committee calls throughout his illness

Reuters
close
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman surprised staff by telling them in an internal video that he beat COVID-19. FOX Business' Susan Li with more.video

Morgan Stanley CEO beats coronavirus

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman surprised staff by telling them in an internal video that he beat COVID-19. FOX Business' Susan Li with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Morgan Stanley's Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he has fully recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a video that was sent to the bank's employees on Thursday.

James Gorman, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gorman released the 10-minute video to staff by email in which he said he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been fully cleared by doctors more than a week ago.

CORONAVIRUS SLOWING BUT STOCKS FACE 'EXTREME RECKONING'

Gorman is currently undergoing self-isolation at home and working remotely, according to the video.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the video, adding the development was not considered to be material because Gorman was not incapacitated at any time.

The board of Morgan Stanley was informed when he was confirmed positive for the disease, the spokesman added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The bank had not publicly disclosed earlier that Gorman had tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Gorman said in the video he began experiencing flu-like systems in mid-March. He later tested positive for the disease, but was able to continue to work from home as he was not incapacitated, he said.

The bank held daily operating committee calls since the positive coronavirus test and Gorman led every call, the spokesman added.