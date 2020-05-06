Meat shortage pushes Kroger to limit beef, chicken, pork purchases at all stores

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., has expanded its purchase limits for shoppers to include chicken in addition to pork and beef.

Kroger is now limiting meat purchases at all stores, a company spokesperson told KATV.

The company's website shows that customers who want to order online and pick up in store are limited to two items each of fresh beef, chicken and pork.

Its competitors including Costco and Food Lion are also cracking down on how much meat shoppers can buy at a time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely because of workers contracting coronavirus.

Such limits could mean customers must go out to buy food more often.

Kroger had previously limited beef and pork purchases at select stores.

