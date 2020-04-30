Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Earnings

Coronavirus-related food stockpiling boosts Kraft Heinz

Full-year impact of coronavirus on the company remains uncertain

Reuters
close
Costco is requiring all customers to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo with more. video

Costco requiring all customers to wear masks

Costco is requiring all customers to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo with more.

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. food producer Kraft Heinz Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, helped by coronavirus-related stockpiling.

Continue Reading Below

The maker of Heinz ketchup, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Oscar Mayer lunch meat said first-quarter sales were $6.16 billion, slightly ahead of analysts' average estimate of $6.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding hits from currency fluctuations and divestitures, organic sales rose 6.2 percent, in line with a forecast the company gave earlier this month.

CORONAVIRUS SPURRED DEMAND COULD LEAD TO BONELESS CHICKEN SHORTAGE

It warned then that the full benefit from the incremental sales lift would not fall to the bottom line, due to costs related to meeting the higher demand.

About 6 to 7 percentage points of sales growth were due to increased consumer demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as shoppers stocked up on pantry staples.

This photo illustration shows packs of Kraft's macaroni and cheese in Washington on April 21, 2015. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

First-quarter net income fell to $378 million, or 31 cents per share, from $405 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were 58 cents per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of 55 cents.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
KHCKRAFT HEINZ COMPANY29.77-0.76-2.49%

Looking forward, the company forecast low to mid-single-digit organic net sales growth and mid-single-digit constant-currency adjusted EBITDA growth for the current second quarter. It said that outlook reflected incremental demand from retail customers due to increased at-home consumption, particularly in developed markets, and reduced demand in foodservice channels globally.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's full-year 2020 results remains uncertain," the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS