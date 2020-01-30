Coronavirus will help return jobs to North America: Wilbur Ross

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday the rapidly spreading coronavirus that originated in China will bring jobs back to North America.

It gives businesses "another thing to consider" when they review their supply chain, and it could accelerate the return of some factories to the U.S. and Mexico, Ross told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

U.S. companies that operate in China, including Google and Starbucks, have begun closing some locations due to the outbreak. Airlines, including British Airways and American Airlines, have grounded Los Angeles flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing.

The Wuhan coronavirus joins past disease outbreaks such as SARS, which impacted nearly 5,000 people on China’s mainland and claimed 329 lives in the early 2000s, and the African swine virus, a recent epidemic that killed a vast number of pigs in China, in risk factors that companies need to take into account, Ross said.

Heads of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health’s infectious disease unit are expected to brief house lawmakers Thursday on the spread of the virus in the U.S. and the World Health Organization will meet in Geneva to discuss whether to declare a public health emergency.

The death toll from the virus has reached 170, with 7,711 confirmed cases in China. Five cases were reported in the U.S. and officials are urging citizens to avoid unwarranted travel to the country.

