Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus pauses work at F-35 jet assembly facility in Japan: Pentagon

F-35 jets are made at a Lockheed Martin factory in Fort Worth, Texas, but allies assemble them

Reuters
close
Lockheed Martin chief test pilot Alan Norman discusses the Pentagon’s purchase of 478 F-35 fighter jets and the ability of the airframe to adapt to new demands, remaining relevant “for decades to come.”video

F-35 fighter jets give pilots a ‘quantum leap in capability’: Lockheed Martin chief test pilot

Lockheed Martin chief test pilot Alan Norman discusses the Pentagon’s purchase of 478 F-35 fighter jets and the ability of the airframe to adapt to new demands, remaining relevant “for decades to come.”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Work at the F-35 fighter-jet factory in Japan has paused for a week due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a U.S. defense official said on  Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

F-35 jets are made at a Lockheed Martin factory in Ft. Worth, Texas but allies assemble jets for themselves at two final assembly and check out facilities (FACO) in Japan and Italy.

"In Japan, I believe they shut down the FACO for a week," Ellen Lord, the Pentagon's top weapons buyer, told reporters on the sidelines of a defense conference in Washington.

Still, deliveries were not impacted, Lord said.

CORONAVIRUS MAY FORCE OPEC OIL PRODUCTION CUT

Reuters

"In Japan, to comply with Japanese Coronavirus directives Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is temporarily closing the Japanese FACO for one week; of note, only Japanese aircraft are produced at this FACO," Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.

LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $2B BOOST FROM F-35 FIGHTER JET

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LMTLOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION396.86+19.46+5.16%

At the F-35 FACO plant in Italy, "Lockheed has directed their employees to work from home," Lord said.

Pratt and Whitney, which makes the engines for the jets, has told its team in Italy to telework, but "there have been no impacts to the production line," Andrews said in the statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A Lockheed Martin representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)