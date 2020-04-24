Coronavirus impacts Intel's outlook, shares fall

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Intel Corp. isn't giving forecasts for the full year as it monitors the impact that a global recession due to coronavirus will have on business.

Shares of Intel fell as much as 6 percent in after-hours trading.

The company said that demand for mobile computer and related products was stronger as people sheltered in place, but there are concerns of a stall depending on a recession.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Headwinds include the impact of a global recession on IOTG end markets, particularly industrial and retail, lower automotive production impacting Mobileye and slowing enterprise and government data center demand," said Chief Financial Officer George Davis on the company's earnings call.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INTC INTEL CORPORATION 59.04 -1.06 -1.76%

First-quarter net income was $5.66 billion.

Profit came in at $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The world's largest chipmaker posted revenue of $19.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.05.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $18.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $17.24 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.