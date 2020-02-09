Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus has infected more than 37,500 people globally

811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases in mainland China

Associated Press
From coronavirus to jobs report – how headlines are impacting markets

Haverford Trust co-CIO Hank Smith discusses what is worrying the markets, such as the coronavirus, despite record closes this week.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Sunday in Beijing:

— China: 811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 29 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 96

— Singapore: 40

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 27

CORONAVIRUS TO AXE $280B FROM GLOBAL WEALTH ENGINE

— Malaysia: 17

— Taiwan: 16

— Australia: 14

People wearing masks, walk in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Hong Kong on Friday confirmed 25 cases of a new virus that originated in the Chinese province of Hubei. According to the latest figures, 233 new cases of the novel co

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 14

— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Arab Emirates: 7

— Canada: 6

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— United Kingdom: 3

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1