Amid coronavirus outbreak, Blankfein, Sanders debate Medicare for All

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein blasted 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Twitter Saturday after the Vermont senator posted a video on the social media platform slamming the current health care system while promoting his Medicare for All proposal amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the post, Sanders wrote "The American People deserve better than a cruel, corporate-run healthcare system that bankrupts people for getting sick. We need Medicare for All."

Blankfein responded by saying the private sector is playing a crucial role in the pandemic response.

"Before we kill the 'cruel, corporate- run health system,' let's give it a chance to help fix the govt's mismanaged virus testing program. And perhaps allow our pharma companies to develop a vaccine. Then we can kick the private sector out and turn health care over to the govt!?" he tweeted.

Immediately following Blankfein's response, one user in support of Sanders, the People for Bernie Sanders, told Blankfein to "go cry about it."

Another Sanders supporter wrote, "We've given corporate healthcare a chance for many decades, it's killed a lot of people and made lots of money for rich sociopaths just like you who bought our government. We're taking it back."

This is not the first time the two have gone head-to-head on Twitter. Back in July, the two entered a Twitter feud after Sanders listed the billionaire as an "anti-endorsement."

Blankfein has been critical of Sanders and his policies, saying that if Democrats choose to nominate Sanders, "the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the U.S."

"Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn't care about our military. If I'm Russian, I go with Sanders this time around," he said.

The comments from Blankfein and Sanders come as President Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency on Friday.