Coronavirus has US firms in China reporting staff shortages

U.S. companies in China say they are seeing an impact from business shutdowns due to the coronavirus epidemic.

That is according to a poll by Shanghai's American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham).

A big problem is staffing or lack of it.

Of the respondents, 78 percent said they do not have sufficient staff at their Chinese plants to resume full production.

Public health restrictions have made it harder to workers to return to their jobs after an extended holiday.

If plant shutdowns haven't impacted a company yet, it soon will be with 48 percent saying their global supply chains have been affected.

"The biggest problem is a lack of workers as they are subjected to travel restrictions and quarantines, the number one and number two problems identified in the survey," said AmCham President Ker Gibbs. "Anyone coming from outside the immediate area undergoes a 14-day quarantine."

Factories and businesses are struggling to reopen.

Another decision facing American businesses in China is whether to move operations out of China.

The survey polled 109 companies with manufacturing operations in Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing and the wider Yangtze River Delta.